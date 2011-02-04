Mila Kunis: Shopping For

I’ve always thought of Mila Kunis as one of the preternaturally pretty little brunettes in LA Rachel Bilson and Natalie Portman also roll in this circle. As Jackie she was an affable snob (maybe one of my fave personalities) and she proved her full on funny voicing Meg in Family Guy and as the pretty, cool girl every guy wants to date in Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Now that Inside the Actors Studio has their intro should Mila ever appear, let’s get onto what we really care about the girl’s steeze.

Mila is officially on another level post-Black Swan. That green Vera Wang and red McQueen nearly killed me she looked so amazing, but her non-gown looks tend toward the monochromatic, maybe a little romantic, and always with a solid shoe. Shop a little inspired-by Mila below.

1. Parker cream pleated dress, $253, at Singer22

2. Steve Madden platform pump, $99.95, at Endless

3. J.Crew cotton dress, $250, at Net-a-Porter

4. Vince sequined top, $340, at Net-a-Porter

5. Forever 21 necklace, $8.80, at Forever 21

6. La Regale minaudiere, $114, at Endless

7. Ring detail cream top, $60, at Topshop

8. Laura Mercier lip plumper, $30, at Sephora

9. Topshop faux leather bodycon skirt, $70, at Topshop

10. Nine West shoes, $79, at Nine West

Photos: by Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images | Jeffrey Mayer, WireImage | Jon Kopaloff, FilmMagic | Ben Stansall, AFP