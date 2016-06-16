Mila Kunis Is Having Another Baby with Ashton Kutcher!

Mila Kunis is pregnant with her second baby with husband, Ashton Kutcher, reports Us Weekly. The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, already has a two-year-old daughter named Wyatt, and Kunis has said they want to have a big family. Last fall, she told Business Insider she wanted more kids—but that she wasn’t quite ready yet. Looks like, about eight months later, she is.
MORE: The Cutest Pics of Celebs with Baby Bumps
We’re sure Kutcher is psyched about the news: He described Kunis to Ellen DeGeneres as the “greatest mom,” “amazing,” “unbelievable,” “incredible,” and “like perfect.” Um, so adorable. Mazel to the happy family!