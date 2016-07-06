Mila Kunis Looks Ridiculously Pretty with No Makeup on New Magazine Cover

Thanks to Photoshop, impeccable lighting, magic, or some combination of the three, Mila Kunis appears on the back cover of August’s Glamour practically bare-faced, wearing just serum, eye cream and lip balm, and she looks flawless. As she put it, “We had, like, no makeup.” Though post-production may have evened out a few things—her skin looks poreless—we suppose it’s possible that her serum was made of fairy dust and her eye cream completely eradicated any discoloration. Or maybe she’s just perfect.

Asked how it felt to be photographed au naturel, she said, “Fine! I don’t wear makeup. I don’t wash my hair every day. It’s not something that I associate with myself.” That said, she’s not anti-makeup—she just doesn’t like it for herself. “I commend women who wake up 30, 40 minutes early to put on eyeliner. I think it’s ­beautiful,” she said. “I’m just not that person. So to go to a shoot and have my makeup artist put on face cream and send me off to do a photo, I was like, ‘Well, this makes life easy.’ And you’re still protected. Nobody’s there to make you look bad.”

Though it’s hard to imagine anyone looks this way without any help, Kunis was quick to discuss her vexation with Photoshop. “I hate it,” she said. “There was a company that I did a photo shoot for once that manipulated the photo so much, I was like, ‘That’s not even me.’ Like, what’s the point? You wanted my name, and then you wanted the version of me that I’m not. I absolutely hate it. Now, do I sometimes want them to depuff my eyes? Help me out with a little bit of lighting. But do I want them to stretch my legs, thin out my waist, curve my hips, elongate my neck, blah, blah, blah? No.”

Perhaps her eyes were merely depuffed and she was helped out with a little bit of lighting, then. Or maybe she really is magical.