Mila Kunis Latest Hollywood Hacker Victim?

These Hollywood hackers are gettin’ good and this time Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake are reportedly the victims.

Hot on the heels of today’s naked ScarJo scandal, PerezHilton.com is reporting that another hacker has gotten hold of some pretty incriminating photographs of Mila with Friends With Benefits co-star (and rumored secret hook-up buddy) Justin Timberlake.

The crafty hacker who sent an email offer to Perez stands to make a pretty penny from the alleged “evidence” which reportedly includes photographs of a shirtless JT in bed, Mila in a bathtub (although you cannot see her face) and Justin wearing her “pink panties” as a beanie—not to mention some steamy sexts between the two!!

The email reads as follows:

I have 3 pictures of Justin Timberlake that were sent to Mila Kunis.

In one of the pics he has Mila Kunis pink panties wearing over his head and in the second pic he poses in a bed. In another one he sent her a picture of his penis, unfortunately without his face there.

I can send samples of them if you are interested. And I know the story of Mila Kunis and her former boyfriend Mack Kulkin in addition to their broke up. Get at me!!

So far Perez is not taking the bait — probably a relief for JT who will most likely continue to claim his innocence to on-again-off-again girlfriend, Jessica Biel. I am sure Mila and Justin’s respective camps are on the case, so who knows if the story will ever become verified by the supposed evidence of their tryst.

Honestly, I don’t often feel sorry for celebrities nor do I empathize with their plight for privacy (small price to pay) but this is too far.

Where do you stand on the issue? Is anything off limits? How much of celebrities lives is fair play for public consumption?

[Photographs courtesy of Sipa]