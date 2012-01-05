Mila Kunis Lands MAJOR Fashion Gig For Spring 2012

It’s a sign I tell you — last night I was watching reruns of That 70’s Show and then on to Friends With Benefits, and then suddenlyWWD announces that Mila Kunis is the new face of Dior. (Girlfriend is on fiiiire!)

The Black Swan star will appear in Dior’s spring campaign which was shot byMikael Jansson. The campaign will be released in the United States on January 29th in The New York Times. It well then move on to the high-end glossies bibles including Vanity Fair and Harper’s Bazaar.

I would like to say that this is a suprise to us, but it really isn’t. Dior has done some really cool things lately. Kunis spoke to WWD and revealed that she is “just learning about fashion.” Well, these stunning shots certainly make her look like a pro.

Dior looks good on her. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

Photos c/o WWD.