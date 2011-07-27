Mila Kunis Kills It In Moscow In Louis Vuitton & Elie Saab

On Sunday afternoon I rushed to the movie theater to see Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake‘s new flick Friends With Benefits, and although I have mixed feelings about the actual film, I developed a pretty serious girl crush on Mila while watching it. She looks flawless in every scene, and she’s continuing her streak of perfection while on tour promoting the project with her costars.

Today in Moscow, Mila donned a perfect little white cotton pique dress from the Louis Vuitton Resort 2012 collection. She paired the simple, sweet frock with sleek hair and a pair of turquoise snakeskin pumps for a look we’re seriously coveting. But wait — it gets better!

Last evening at the Moscow premiere of Friends With Benefits, our girl opted for a sparkling Elie Saab Couture dress from the Fall 2011 collection. The tulle skirt, crystal embellishments and loose locks topped with a headband make Mila look like a fairy princess — and we love it! It’s hard to top the lilac Elie Saab Spring 2011 Couture gown she wore to the Oscars, but she might have outdone herself here.

Which of Mila’s Moscow ensembles do you like best?

Photos via Just Jared