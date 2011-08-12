Mila Kunis Goes 60s for Glamour, Gwen Stefani Bails on NYFW?

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Mila looks super sexy as a 60s girl in Dial M for Mila in Glamour UK. [FGR]

Jessica Alba looked adorable at a wedding in Lia Sophia jewels, the pic was tweeted by her proud husband, Cash Warren. [Instagram]

So the tweeter behind now defunct @CondeElevator is still a mystery. [Lucky]

Gwen Stafani might not attend the L.A.M.B. show at NYFW because she’ll be, ahem, touring with No Doubt. Fashion first people! [Fashionista]

Polo Ralph Lauren Corp. is now just Ralph Lauren Corp. So there’s that. [WWD]

Vera Wang designed wedding rings for Zales and they are reminiscent of Diana/ Kate Middleton’s ring. [WWD]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @OurTeenDiary Facebook is where you lie to your friends. Twitter is where you’re honest with complete strangers. Words to live by.

RT @RestoinRJulia 2 hours of Jet Ski all around St Barths with @Batgiovanna… My bum hurts! #toughlife

RT @trucnguyen If you guys feel like voting, I’m outfit #2! Would love to not be last…! facebook.com/#!/media/set/?… Vote for our resident fashion market girl she knows how to rock some color!

RT @peoplemag Heather Locklear & Jack Wagner are engaged! http://ow.ly/61U7J It’s like all of my Melrose Place dreams coming true!