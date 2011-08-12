StyleCaster
Mila Kunis Goes 60s for Glamour, Gwen Stefani Bails on NYFW?

Kerry Pieri
Mila looks super sexy as a 60s girl in Dial M for Mila in Glamour UK. [FGR]

138874 1313174047 Mila Kunis Goes 60s for Glamour, Gwen Stefani Bails on NYFW?

Jessica Alba looked adorable at a wedding in Lia Sophia jewels, the pic was tweeted by her proud husband, Cash Warren. [Instagram]

So the tweeter behind now defunct @CondeElevator is still a mystery. [Lucky]

Gwen Stafani might not attend the L.A.M.B. show at NYFW because she’ll be, ahem, touring with No Doubt. Fashion first people! [Fashionista]

Polo Ralph Lauren Corp. is now just Ralph Lauren Corp. So there’s that. [WWD]

Vera Wang designed wedding rings for Zales and they are reminiscent of Diana/ Kate Middleton’s ring. [WWD]

RT @OurTeenDiary Facebook is where you lie to your friends. Twitter is where you’re honest with complete strangers. Words to live by.

RT @RestoinRJulia 2 hours of Jet Ski all around St Barths with @Batgiovanna… My bum hurts! #toughlife

RT @trucnguyen If you guys feel like voting, I’m outfit #2! Would love to not be last…! facebook.com/#!/media/set/?… Vote for our resident fashion market girl she knows how to rock some color!

RT @peoplemag Heather Locklear & Jack Wagner are engaged! http://ow.ly/61U7J It’s like all of my Melrose Place dreams coming true!

