StyleCaster
Share

Mila Kunis’ Crazy W Photos, KStew’s Vogue Cover: 2:30 Slump

What's hot
StyleCaster

Mila Kunis’ Crazy W Photos, KStew’s Vogue Cover: 2:30 Slump

Kerry Pieri
by

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

  • Mila Kunis, Mark Ruffalo and a few other celebs look batshit crazy in a new W spread. I’m really getting to like this new W. (Fashionista)
109811 1295037900 Mila Kunis Crazy W Photos, KStews Vogue Cover: 2:30 Slump

  • Jil Sander’s new Uniqlo line is way chic and cheap. (The Shophound)
  • Tavi and Jane Pratt’s new joint media venture may just be online and called janepratt.com. Kicky title? Not so much. (Fashionologie)
  • Nanette Lepore‘s Fall collection is inspired by 70s soft core porn. I don’t know what everyone’s making such a fuss about, it’s not like she said hardcore. (NY Post)
109807 1295036720 Mila Kunis Crazy W Photos, KStews Vogue Cover: 2:30 Slump

109808 1295036988 Mila Kunis Crazy W Photos, KStews Vogue Cover: 2:30 Slump

  • Kristen Stewart looks all thickly browed on this leaked Vogue cover where they refer to Kate Middleton as Catherine. So snooty. (The Cut)
109806 1295036706 Mila Kunis Crazy W Photos, KStews Vogue Cover: 2:30 Slump

  • Nicola Formichetti released this image of his muse Rick Genest, who has his entire body tattooed to resemble a skeleton as a lead in sneak peek of his first ever collection.(Thierry Mugler)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

109809 1295037468 Mila Kunis Crazy W Photos, KStews Vogue Cover: 2:30 Slump

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share