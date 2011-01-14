Mila Kunis’ Crazy W Photos, KStew’s Vogue Cover: 2:30 Slump

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE
- Mila Kunis, Mark Ruffalo and a few other celebs look batshit crazy in a new W spread. I’m really getting to like this new W. (Fashionista)
- Jil Sander’s new Uniqlo line is way chic and cheap. (The Shophound)
- Tavi and Jane Pratt’s new joint media venture may just be online and called janepratt.com. Kicky title? Not so much. (Fashionologie)
- Nanette Lepore‘s Fall collection is inspired by 70s soft core porn. I don’t know what everyone’s making such a fuss about, it’s not like she said hardcore. (NY Post)
- Gemma Arterton replaces Liv Tyler as the face of G-Star, she looks less Brit flower and far more edgy in the ads. (G-Star)
- Kristen Stewart looks all thickly browed on this leaked Vogue cover where they refer to Kate Middleton as Catherine. So snooty. (The Cut)
- Nicola Formichetti released this image of his muse Rick Genest, who has his entire body tattooed to resemble a skeleton as a lead in sneak peek of his first ever collection.(Thierry Mugler)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET
- RT @refinery29 There are now Four Loko drug dealers. http://tinyurl.com/62mbnu2#amaze
- RT @neimanmarcus We’re picking up The Row and Rick 0wens! RT @TandCmag: If I could only wear one designer it would be The Row. What took you so long Neiman’s?!
- RT @nextmodelsnyc Karlie Kloss and Abbey Lee for Donna Karan’s spring campaign http://fb.me/FmVD9vEQ Like a beautiful, neutral dream.
- RT @nicolerichie Just did the Gilt video shoot for the upcoming February sale on http://www.gilt.com for Winter Kate & House of Harlow 1960 Nicole Richie day on Gilt?