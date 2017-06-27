Mila Kunis Just Got the Sweetest Summer Bob

After Kendall Jenner, Kat Graham, Miranda Cosgrove, and dozens of other celebrity bob fanatics chopped off their shoulder-passing hair into adorable summer bobs, it was only a matter of time before another member joined the squad. The new initiate? Mila Kunis, who debuted her cute new cut while shopping at Target. (Now, that’s how to get our attention.)

Dressed in denim overall cut-offs, tortoise shell sunglasses, and a simple white t-shirt, the 33-year-old actress looked summer-ready as she pushed around a Target shopping cart. The star of the ensemble was clearly Kunis’s new do, which appeared to be floating in the L.A. breeze (that’s a first) as the “Bad Moms” star picked up some items with hubby Ashton Kutcher and their 2-year-old daughter, wyatt.

She may play a bad mom, but Mila has one heck of a good bob. Leave your bets on who’s going to join the summer bob club next.