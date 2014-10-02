Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Welcome a Baby Girl!

Aw! Congrats to Kelso and Jackie Mila Kunis and Ashton Kusher on the birth of their baby girl!

According to TMZ, sources close to Kunis said the actress delivered Tuesday at Cedars Sinai Hospital, where she arrived alone, without any entourage or family.

The couple got engaged last February, after Ashton had a totally low-profile relationship with 51-year-old Demi Moore (note: sarcasm) though he and Kunis met on the set of “That ’70s Show” in 1998.

No word on what the couple named the baby, but we’re really happy for them, and we’ll keep you updated!