Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are Engaged: Actress Spotted Wearing a Big Diamond Ring

If a new photo of Mila Kunis is any indication, it seems she and boyfriend of almost two years Ashton Kutcher are ready to make their relationship official. According to E! News and a flurry of paparazzi shots, the actress was snapped wearing a giant diamond ring on her finger while out and about in L.A. yesterday. (She was also sporting her typical baggy non-red carpet clothes, and messy hair—oh, Mila.)

If it is, in fact, an engagement ring, it’ll be the first marriage for the new Jim Beam spokeswoman, 30, and the second for Kutcher, who you may recall had a totally low-profile, under-the-radar relationship with 51-year-old Demi Moore (with whom his divorce was finalized last November following his well-documented fling with a girl in a hot tub in 2010.)

Kunis and Kutcher met on the set of “That ’70s Show” in 1998. Neither star has confirmed the engagement news yet, but we’ll keep you posted.