‘Jeopardy!’ Just Announced Its New Host—Here’s How Much He Could Make Compared to Alex Trebek

Jeopardy! fans are already curious to know Mike Richards‘ net worth and salary details now that he’s the new permanent host of the beloved game show. We may have an idea of how much he’ll be making—and how it compares to former host Alex Trebek’s salary throughout the years.

Richards signed on as the new permanent host of Jeopardy! less than a year after Trebek passed away following his battle with stage four pancreatic cancer. Prior to Richards hiring, Jeopardy! producers thought carefully for months about who would take up Trebek’s place as host of one of the longest-running trivia shows in America. The game show welcomed a series of rotating guest hosts, including Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton. While the latter was a fan-favorite pick as the series’ next host, it looks like ABC and Jeopardy!‘s production company ultimately went with Richards as their “final answer.”

But who is Mike Richards, and how much is he set to make as the new host of Jeopardy? Keep on reading below for everything we know about Mike Richards’ net worth, salary details, and more.

Who is the new Jeopardy! host?

Mike Richards is an Emmy Award-winning television producer who has served as the Executive Producer for Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune. The lifelong game show fan has also worked behind the scenes of series like The Price Is Right, Let’s Make a Deal, and the 2020 revival of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. His time as Jeopardy!‘s Executive Producer kicked off in 2020 just months before former host Alex Trebek’s death.

As he explained to Parade, “My first day as executive producer was in the middle of the shutdown due to the pandemic, so everything was already upside down and this incredible staff never missed a beat.” Richards recalled Trebek’s eagerness to get back to work, telling the site, “They were doing everything they could do to get back into production. Even Alex [Trebek] was calling me saying that he wanted to be the first show back in the studio.”

Richards was hired as the series new permanent host in August 2021, just weeks after serving as a guest host following Trebek’s death. The former Executive Producer honored his predecessor once more in a statement regarding his new role: “Alex believed the game itself and the contestants are the most important aspects of the show,” he said at the time, noting, “I was fortunate to witness his professionalism, intensity, and kindness up close and that will serve as the ultimate blueprint as we continue to produce the show we love.”

What is Mike Richards’ salary?

While it’s unclear just how much Richards made as an Executive Producer on Jeopardy!, we may have an idea of what his salary could be now that’s he’s hosting the series. Given that former host Alex Trebek’s yearly salary was an estimated $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, it’s safe to say that Mike Richards’ salary is likely going to be somewhere within that ballpark.

What is Mike Richards’ net worth in 2021?

According to the website Exact Net Worth, Mike Richards’ net worth is an estimated $6 million as of 2021. However, this figure is only bound to increase now that he’s landed the job of Jeopardy! host.