Name: Mika Machida

Age: 34

Occupation: Designer (Graphic & Fashion)

Location: New York City

1. First things first: Where do you shop? Do you have a secret store?

I exchange clothes with other designers, this is the most fun thing being a fashion designer! And I love antique shopping. Recently I went to a huge antique event called Brimfield antique show in Massachusetts.



2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

I love making things, love animals.

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

Bamboo fly fishing rod.

4. Who are your favorite designers?

Johanna Hofring, Tor Soderin, and all my inspiring designer friends, including Kaori Yamazaki, Meiling Chen, and Eko Lab.

5. If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

Uhmm…maybe my grandmother when she was young. Everything must have been all Kimonos.



6. What are your favorite online destinations?

Localharvest.org, Not only do they have fresh produce, but also yarn from organic farms.



7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

Japan in the 1950’s and before. I would like to see the real authentic Japan…and I would love to see the world when everyone was traveling by ship.



8. If you could get personal fashion advice from one person, living or dead, who would it be?

Michel Gondry for ideas.



9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

Laura Ingalls from the TV show Little House on The Prairie.

10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

This is my dream list: Johanna Hofring’s dress, Ninh Wysocan’s jewelry, Katsuya Kamo’s headpiece, Alabama Chanin’s patchwork dress, Laura Zindel’s ceramics.



11. How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

$60…$100….$180….$240…maybe $280.



12. Who is your style soul mate?

Wild animals.

13. It’s your Final Supper-who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

My husband. I cannot decide what I want for the final supper…maybe just good bread, and a beer that my husband home brewed.



14. Did you go to Prom? What did you wear?

I grew up in Japan, there was no prom!



15. What theme song best describes your life?

The Japanese classic pop duo, The Peanuts.

16. What inspires you?

Beautiful & sustainable things in nature and animals.