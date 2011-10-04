StyleCaster
MiH Jeans Get Groovy With Net-A-Porter Capsule Collection

Susie G
by
MiH Jeans has teamed up again with popular online shopping site Net-A-Porter for a special capsule collection featuring 70s inspired styles for the fall season.

After the first successful collaboration from last spring, looks like the London-based cult denim brand has another hit on their hands thanks to the array of flared denim, corduroy duds and a great variety of collared shirts in silk and cotton, as well as some retro-looking blazers.

Check out a few of our favorite pieces from the newest capsule collection in the slideshow above!

MiH Jeans Milan Mid-Rise Flared Jeans, $200, at Net-A-Porter

MiH Jeans Melbourne Denim Skirt, $185, at Net-A-Porter

MiH Jeans Swing Cotton-Voile Shirt, $190, at Net-A-Porter

MiH Jeans Beau Washed-Silk Dress, $385, at Net-A-Porter

MiH Jeans Safari Washed-Silk Shirt, $240, at Net-A-Porter

MiH Jeans Lisbon Corduroy Shorts, $155, at Net-A-Porter

