Name: Miguelina Gambaccini

Occupation: Fashion Designer, Miguelina

Location: Soho, New York

1. First things first: Where do you shop? Do you have a secret store?

Number 6, Mina on Cooper Square, Gilt.com



2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

Romantic, spiritual, creative, funny, and passionate about life and my work.

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

White Birkin



4. Who are your favorite designers?

Phoebe Philo, Dries Van Noten, Brian Atwood

5. If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

Albright Fashion Library



6. What are your favorite online destinations?

asmallworld.net, whowhatweardaily.com

7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

The 70’s

8. If you could get personal fashion advice from one person, living or dead, who would it be?

Talitha Getty or Bianca Jagger



9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

Delysia in Miss Pettigrew Lives For a Day



10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

Genetic Denim, Brian Atwood classic open toes pumps, Havainas flip-flops, Edward Bess lip gloss

11. How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

Oops!



12. Who is your style soul mate?

Kristian Laliberte

13. It’s your Final Supper—who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

All of my friends, a Dominican feast- lots of rice and beans! Or pizza with John Lennon and Yoko Ono

14. Did you go to Prom? What did you wear?

A Valentino Red dress and my grandmother’s jewelry

15. What theme song best describes your life?

She’s a Rainbow – The Rolling Stones

16. What inspires you?

My friends, my muse Astrid Munoz, color, traveling, art, old movies, and going out