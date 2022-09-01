Major Trend Alert: Hailey Bieber’s Iconic Parachute Pants Are In & We Found a Similar Pair For $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Pants keep getting baggier and baggier, and honestly, I’m here for it. This whole Y2K revival has brought forward roomier silhouettes, from low-rise jeans to cargo pants. While I love form-fitting pants that accentuate my figure, I’ve found myself hopping on the baggy pants train pretty much 24/7. Unlike skinny jeans, loose-fitting bottoms let your legs breathe, and in this heat, that’s a must.

So, what does this have to do with Hailey Bieber? Just the fact that she’s a baggy pants trailblazer! Mrs. Bieber and the rest of her supermodel cohort have been giving this trend a major bump in popularity. There’s one style, in particular, that Hailey has been wearing non-stop. It’s called the “parachute pant” because of its loose fit and lightweight, ballooning material that mimics a real parachute. They’re making their way into the off-duty model uniform and are here to stay for fall.

After all, who wouldn’t want to slip into pants that both feel cozy and look chic? Plus, they’re versatile in that you can wear them with pretty much anything you already own. Hailey usually opts for a cropped tee or tank, chunky sneakers (Sambas, anyone?) and Y2K-inspired sunglasses.

One of the pairs Hailey’s been wearing is out of stock, which is why we’ve gone straight to Amazon to find a similar style. Ladies and gents, we have a winner: Mieeyali’s Parachute Pants. They cost just $20 on Amazon, which leaves no room for debate on whether to add them to your cart or not.

Made from polyester, these pants are soft, lightweight and comfortable. They come in 45 different colorways, which include both the parachute pant style and the more traditional cargo pant silhouette, both of which are very on-trend at the moment.

Choose from sizes Small to Large and note that the brand and many shoppers recommend sizing up if you want a super baggy fit.

From running to the grocery store to stepping out for food with friends, these $20 parachute pants are about to become the garment you reach for all day every day.

Amazon shoppers are already picking up on this trend and how Hailey Bieber is owning it.

“These pants are everything. I feel like Hailey Bieber wearing them,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “My only recommendation is to wear light-colored underwear if you’re worried about seeing them through the pants, but otherwise, these pants are *chefs kiss*.”

“I was so surprised by the quality of these! It fits perfectly at the waist as if it was tailored!” raved another shopper.

Shop Mieeyali’s Parachute Pants to twin with everyone’s fave fashion icon at a fraction of the price.