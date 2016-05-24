StyleCaster
9 Midyear Planners Because Fresh Starts Aren’t Just for January

9 Midyear Planners Because Fresh Starts Aren't Just for January

9 Midyear Planners Because Fresh Starts Aren’t Just for January
January’s usually the month associated with starting fresh, setting goals, and generally making plans to be a better individual in the future, but it really makes just as much sense to recalibrate in any month. Resolutions in April? Why not. Goal-setting in May? Sure. And while we can’t go back and give you the past six months of the year to do over (with daily visits to the gym and more diligent saving habits), we can suggest nine chic planners and agendas that begin midyear, so it’s basically like you’re starting fresh right now.

Click ahead to begin shopping, because January’s overrated anyway.

Midyear Flagship Edition Black Strip Planner, $59; at Day Designer

2016/17 Mid-Year Portobello Agenda, $330; at Smythson

Planner, $59; at The Happiness Planner

Midyear Flagship Edition Palm Planner, $59; at Day Designer

2016/17 Financial Year Buffalo Diary, $19.99; Typo

2016/17 Buffalo Diary A5, $59.99; at Typo

16/17 A5 Mid-Year Diary: Pause, $39.95; at Kikki-K

2016-2017 Mid-Year Planner, $21; at Etsy

2016/17 Buffalo Diary A5, $19.99; at Typo

