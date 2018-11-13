Elevated Midi Skirts Make Cold Weather So Much More Fun

Fall has long been deemed trench-coat season. Or boot season. Or tights season. “Sweater weather” is a thing—so is layering jackets over turtlenecks over leggings, and so on. The autumnal staple overlooked in this hubbub? The midi skirt.

During spring and summer, maxiskirts—with their breezy silhouettes and breathable fabrics—take center stage. During fall and winter, miniskirts are invited to take the sartorial spotlight for a spin (you know, now that pairing them with tights and avoiding wardrobe malfunctions is an option).

But midi skirts transcend seasonality—working just as well during the warmer months as they do during the colder ones. And our favorite retailers have them in spades this season.

A good midi skirt does a few things. It keeps you warm (the longer the hemline, the warmer the skirt). It keeps you comfortable (the longer the hemline, the more mobility you have). And it takes your outfit from chic to chicer (the longer the hemline, the more interesting your look—not always true, but midi skirts are definitely chic as hell).

This season’s midi skirts do all of that and more—offering new takes on a classic genre, and making this oft-overlooked staple impossible to ignore.

Alexander McQueen blended the midi skirt movement with this season’s wholehearted embracement of animal prints. Michael Kors reimagined the classic plaid skirt—a couple times over. Dries van Noten added texture to the midi, through dynamic fabrics, embellishments and layered fringe.

All of these—and more—are included in the following roundup. And all of these (and more) are just waiting to be added to your closet in the coming months.