Elevated Midi Skirts Make Cold Weather So Much More Fun

Fall has long been deemed trench-coat season. Or boot season. Or tights season. “Sweater weather” is a thing—so is layering jackets over turtlenecks over leggings, and so on. The autumnal staple overlooked in this hubbub? The midi skirt.
During spring and summer, maxiskirts—with their breezy silhouettes and breathable fabrics—take center stage. During fall and winter, miniskirts are invited to take the sartorial spotlight for a spin (you know, now that pairing them with tights and avoiding wardrobe malfunctions is an option).
But midi skirts transcend seasonality—working just as well during the warmer months as they do during the colder ones. And our favorite retailers have them in spades this season.
A good midi skirt does a few things. It keeps you warm (the longer the hemline, the warmer the skirt). It keeps you comfortable (the longer the hemline, the more mobility you have). And it takes your outfit from chic to chicer (the longer the hemline, the more interesting your look—not always true, but midi skirts are definitely chic as hell).
This season’s midi skirts do all of that and more—offering new takes on a classic genre, and making this oft-overlooked staple impossible to ignore.
Alexander McQueen blended the midi skirt movement with this season’s wholehearted embracement of animal prints. Michael Kors reimagined the classic plaid skirt—a couple times over. Dries van Noten added texture to the midi, through dynamic fabrics, embellishments and layered fringe.
All of these—and more—are included in the following roundup. And all of these (and more) are just waiting to be added to your closet in the coming months.
By Malene Birger Amalin Leather Midi Skirt
Not your average leather skirt. Not your average leather skirt at all.
By Malene Birger Amalin leather midi skirt, $1,295 at Net-a-Porter
Net-a-Porter.
Lela Rose Crepe Pencil Skirt
Jewel tones are the easiest way to work some color into your wardrobe this fall.
Lela Rose crepe pencil skirt, $795 at Net-a-Porter
Net-a-Porter.
Dries Van Noten Metallic Jacquard Skirt
A midi that definitely won't be overpowered by your bulkiest sweater.
Dries Van Noten metallic jacquard skirt, $1,180 at Bergdorf Goodman
Bergdorf Goodman.
Miu Miu Tartan Pencil Skirt
Clueless, but make it fashion. (OK, even more fashion than it already is.)
Miu Miu tartan pencil skirt, $1,007 at Matches Fashion
Matches Fashion.
Calvin Klein Reflective Stripe Midi Skirt
A black pencil skirt rendered in a totally new way.
Calvin Klein reflective stripe midi skirt, $628 at Farfetch
Farfetch.
Rosetta Gray Ruffle-Hem Skirt
A new spin on the classic ruffle hem.
Rosetta Gray ruffle-hem skirt, $950 at Bergdorf Goodman
Bergdorf Goodman.
D.Exterior Asymmetric Checked Skirt
OK, we're obsessed.
D.Exterior asymmetric checked skirt, $515 at Farfetch
Farfetch.
Dries Van Noten Draped Fringe Midi Skirt
Sparkly, edgy and on trend all at once.
Dries Van Noten draped fringe midi skirt, $1,785 at Bergdorf Goodman
Bergdorf Goodman.
Sies Marjan Cynthia Midi Skirt
Definitely a head-turner.
Sies Marjan Cynthia midi skirt, $695 at Net-a-Porter
Net-a-Porter.
Sea Tradition A-Line Skirt
A-line cuts are anything but boring.
Sea Tradition A-line skirt, $527 at Matches Fashion
Matches Fashion.
Issey Miyake Satin Midi Skirt
All kinds of dynamic, textured fun.
Issey Miyake satin midi skirt, $1,431 at Matches Fashion
Matches Fashion.
Marni Tie-Waist Wrap Skirt
Even a few strategically placed lines can take a skirt from chic to downright incredible.
Marni tie-waist wrap skirt, $1,223 at Matches Fashion
Matches Fashion.
Michael Kors Collection Asymmetric Plaid Skirt
Why wear a classic plaid skirt when you could opt for this reimagined one, instead?
Michael Kors Collection asymmetric plaid skirt, $1,150 at Bergdorf Goodman
Bergdorf Goodman.
Rejina Pyo Faux Leather Midi Skirt
Who can resist a leather midi? (Spoiler alert: Not us.)
Rejina Pyo faux leather midi skirt, $640 at Net-a-Porter
Net-a-Porter.
Michael Kors Collection Rumba Midi Skirt
The easiest way to dress up your favorite black sweater. Or your favorite black turtleneck. Or your favorite black tank. (You get the picture.)
Michael Kors Collection Rumba midi skirt, $1,150 at Net-a-Porter
Net-a-Porter.
Alexander McQueen Python Midi Wrap Skirt
Speechless.
Alexander McQueen python midi wrap skirt, $4,650 at Bergdorf Goodman
Bergdorf Goodman.
Noir Kei Ninomiya Pleated Satin Midi Skirt
A frillier take on the genre—and we're here for it.
Noi Kei Ninomiya pleated satin midi skirt, $645 at Net-a-Porter
Net-a-Porter.
JW Anderson Merino Wool Skirt
Proof that knits can be structurally interesting, too.
JW Anderson merino wool skirt, $690 at Net-a-Porter
Net-a-Porter.
Acne Studios Tweed Wrap Skirt
A frayed hem adds texture to this otherwise straightforward plaid skirt.
Acne Studios tweed wrap skirt, $480 at Net-a-Porter
Net-a-Porter.
BDG Carpenter Midi Skirt
Easily dressed down or up, depending on the setting.
BDG Carpenter midi skirt, $40 at Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters.
Akris Front-Wrap Leather Pencil Skirt
Hard to go wrong with red leather. Scratch that—impossible to go wrong with red leather.
Akris front-wrap leather pencil skirt, $1,390 at Neiman Marcus
Neiman Marcus.
Jacquard Button-Front Midi Skirt
Flowier than your average elevated midi, but still totally cold weather-appropriate.
Jacquard button-front midi skirt, $69 at Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters.