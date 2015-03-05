StyleCaster
Midi Skirt + Leather Jacket = A Combo to Try Immediately

Kristen Bousquet
by
The perfect combination of badass and femininity,  we’re loving how street style stars and fashion bloggers have been pairing girly midi skirts with leather moto jackets.

The pairing works right now, when the weather’s cold (just add tights and booties), and also when temperatures start to warm up (break out the sandals!)

To see just how you can work this trend according to your personal style, check out the slideshow above and get some serious inspiration!

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Martina's Mark

Photo: Skinny Buddah

Photo: Not Your Standard

Photo: Harper & Harley

Photo: Lovely Pepa

Photo: Brunette Braid

Photo: The Glam and Glitter

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Pauline

Photo: Comme Des Filles

Photo: Moda Capital

Photo: Trendencies

Photo: Trendencies

Photo: To Vogue or Bust

Photo: Cashmere Mafia

Photo: Mi Aventura Con La Moda

Photo: El Blog De Silvia

Photo: The Little Magpie

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Style By Marie

Photo: Lovely Pepa

Photo: The Hunter Collector

Photo: El Blog De Silvia

