Midi Skirt + Leather Jacket = A Combo to Try Immediately

The perfect combination of badass and femininity, we’re loving how street style stars and fashion bloggers have been pairing girly midi skirts with leather moto jackets.

The pairing works right now, when the weather’s cold (just add tights and booties), and also when temperatures start to warm up (break out the sandals!)

To see just how you can work this trend according to your personal style, check out the slideshow above and get some serious inspiration!