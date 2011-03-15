The Middletons are Paying for the Wedding? Cox on Arquette

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Prada’s creepers are already sold out in NYC, but there is a waiting list. They’re fug, but it seems people like them! (NY Post)

Japan canceled Fashion Week which was meant to begin on Monday due to the affects of recent natural disasters. Organizers are still trying to put together an exhibition and will post photos online. (WWD)

Uniqlo is donating $26.5 million to relief efforts in Japan, which is amazing. (Styleite)

Courtney Cox talks about her ex and she’s still pretty nice about him: You cant really get mad at David because hes not a malicious person. He was dealing with things the best way he could. And dont get me wrong, he was on a show for entertainment. David is smart, and David is also a showman. He knew what he was doing. I dont know whats going to happen, but I dont think hell be doing more Howard Stern any time soon. Hes not out to harm. But Im his biggest protector. I cant help it.

(Harper’s Bazaar)

Normally the royal family pays for all costs associated with a wedding, but the Middleton’s are coughing up 6 figures apparently. Why? (Huff Po)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @wescraven In 30 days, be scared to answer your phone… #SCREAM4 — April 15, 2011 @Scream4 Really? Why? Wasn’t 3 bad enough?

RT @Krupp_Cake Stylist Kate Young designs a capsule collection for @CARDIGANNewYork ! http://tinyurl.com/4w3brxv Click through, these are way cute.

RT @dkny In typical PR Girl fashion, scratched cornea was result of me pulling on a shirt on top rail & crystal hanger snapping & flying into eye. Ow.

RT @Brian_Atwood http://yfrog.com/h02wrcgj love my office in Milan. Me, too.