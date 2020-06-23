These 15 Mid-Year Planners Are The Cutest Way To Get Yourself Organized

Scroll To See More Images

Though I wouldn’t consider myself particularly organized, there’s one thing I always have on hand no matter my job or life situation: a cute planner. I’ve been buying new planners year after year for the longest time—and I don’t see myself stopping anytime soon. So as we head into the middle of summer, I’ve got my eyes on all the adorable mid-year planners available right now. And let me tell you, there are so many seriously cute ones. My desk is about to be covered in planners, folks.

When I was in school, I was always the type to take my notes by hand—and when I entered the workforce, that didn’t chance. Rather than putting reminders in my phone or computer, I still prefer to write down my schedule, appointments and to-dos in a planner. I’ve found that having a physical place to jot things down forces me to write out everything I need to do and makes it easier to see my day, week or month as a whole. Plus, since there are so many cute planners out there, it feels like less of a chore to keep track of all your information. If you don’t want to do it for the organization, do it for the aesthetic!

And unlike using your electronics to keep track of certain things, a planner comes with endless creative possibilities. You can use your own drawings, fun pens or cute stickers to spice up what might look like a boring schedule—and make keeping yourself organized an actually fun experience. You can even use your planner as a journal to keep track of your thoughts, feelings or even just something you were up to on a particular day. I try to write one sentence per day so that future-me can look back and see what shows I was into or who I was always meeting with for coffee. The reminders app on your iPhone can’t do that.

If you’re ready to get your life organized—or at least make it seem like you have it all together—you can shop 15 of the cutest mid-year and academic planners below. Each runs from either July or August into the next year, so you don’t have to wait until January to start keeping track of your appointments and to-do lists. Getting your shit together never looked so good.

1. Girls Girls Girls Planner

Leopards, old-fashioned phones, sunnies and lipstick? Yes, please. This Papier mid-year planner is covered in the most adorable illustrations by Bodil Jane. Color me obsessed.

2. Strawberry Fields 17-Month Planner

It’s just about impossible to resist this gorgeous dark floral display. Rifle Paper Co. always has the prettiest planners, and this one is sure to make organization a joy this year.

3. Terrazzo Mid-Year Planner

For fans of adorable terrazzo patterns, this mid-year planner from Busy B is definitely a must-shop. The colors are seriously gorgeous, and it even includes dual schedules: one for work and one for home!

4. Handwritten Dates Planner

Kate Spade New York worked exclusively with Paper Source to bring us this adorable mid-year planner. I can’t get enough of the cool handwriting vibes and cute colors on this one.

5. Daydream Believer Planner

This planner from Bloom Daily Planners reminds me of a day at the beach—watching the waves roll in as the sun sets. It makes sense that the design is called Daydream Believer, because it’s got me thinking about a vacation! Guess I’ll have to pencil one in when I snag this planner.

6. Colorblock Pink & Red Planner

Pink and red are one of the prettiest color combinations—and they look spectacular on this color block Papier planner. This beauty is minimalist, but definitely not boring.

7. Tropical Palm Leaves Planner

No green thumb needed to take great care of these plants. This tropical leaf-adorned planner is perfect for keeping you inspired—even during the coldest months of the year.

8. Wild Garden 17-Month Planner

Here’s another gorgeous floral option, because you can never have too many flowery options. And in case you needed more incentive, each of the Rifle Paper Co. planners comes with the cutest stickers you’ve ever seen!

9. Diary Planner & Appointment Book

For those who like to keep things sleek and sophisticated, you can’t go wrong with this brown faux leather planner. It’s professional, but still aesthetically pleasing enough for all your coffee shop “working” photos.

10. Cheetah Planner

Fans of animal prints, rejoice. This cheetah mid-year planner from Paper Source is giving you permission to get a little wild this season—while staying organized, of course.

11. Blue & White Floral Planner

Like some of the other planners on this list, this blue and white floral planner comes with some super cute (and free!) stickers and a bookmark, so you can keep your to-do list looking exciting (even if it’s just to do laundry).

12. The Jag Planner

Excuse me while I order this jaguar print in everything from a planner to personalized stationary. Papier always has such swoon-worthy prints, and I’m loving the jaguars on this mid-year planner.

13. Luisa 17-Month Planner

These gorgeous florals are too pretty to pass up. It’s safe to say that I’m a big fan of floral prints, and this planner from Rifle Paper Co. might just take the cake.

14. Navy Life Planner

This life planner from Busy B reminds me of sitting on the grass, staring up at the night sky and thinking about all my dreams. At least now I’ll have somewhere to write them all down!

15. Floral Mint Planner

OK, here’s just one more floral printed planner for you all. With both weekly and monthly options, you can stay organized in the way that works best for you with this adorable paperback planner.

