Just 10 Mid-Century Modern Furniture Finds For The Ultimate Spring Refresh

If you look for interior design inspo literally anywhere, you’re bound to run into pages upon pages of mid-century modern (MCM for short) furniture and décor. This style has been around since the ’50s and has fluctuated in popularity over the past few decades, but lately it seems to be more prominent and fashionable than ever.

For those unfamiliar with MCM, here’s a quick explainer: As its name would suggest, the style hails from what was popular in the middle of the twentieth century. Think Mad Men and its predominantly wooden furniture and bold pops of color.

Mid-century modern furniture tends to feature clean lines and simple shapes. Though this might sound a bit plain in writing, the vibrant bursts of color, refined wood materials and curved designs take things up a notch. Plus, this more simplistic style allows for plenty of expression via décor.

What was once considered on trend in the mid-1900s is now back in the mainstream, bringing an element of nostalgia to the forefront of everyone’s Pinterest boards, Instagram saves and Amazon wishlists.

Hop on the MCM bandwagon with the following 10 pieces of mid-century modern furniture that are sure to bring a fresh and sophisticated feel to your home.

Hashtag Home Brock Desk

This writing desk is made from solid and manufactured wood and with a design so basic, it can fit into almost any room. Its sleek design and single drawer allow you to spice up your WFH set-up with a colorful MCM desk chair. What’s more, the Brock Desk has a 47 percent discount right now.

Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon

Don’t knock a futon until you’ve tried one. In fact, you shouldn’t knock it at all, since its multi-functional design provides many different uses. The button details and wooden legs on this velvet one match the MCM vibe so well, while the memory foam cushions supply all the comfort. Order yours while it’s still 28 percent off.

Best Choice Products Wooden Mid-Century Modern Retro Coffee Table

This mid-century modern coffee table is just screaming to be decorated with all your colorful coffee table books and small plants. It’s 40 percent off, bringing its price tag down to below $100.

Infinity Instruments Wall Clock

If you’re looking for a mid-century modern statement piece, add this sunburst wall clock to your cart ASAP. Its unique shape will elevate any room, and it has a 23 percent discount at the moment.

Songmics Vasagle TV Stand

You’re never going to want to leave your living room when you have this stunning TV stand stealing the spotlight. Not only can you place your television on top of it, you can also store plenty of belongings—books, movies, video games, remotes and more—in the two compartments.

Southern Enterprises Hollisa End Table

This MCM criss-cross end table is perfect for holding a lamp, coasters or your fave succulent. It’s very simple, but the gold accent at the bottom of each table leg adds a little extra something.

LEPOWER Tripod Floor Lamp

Use this floor lamp to illuminate your room and also store small knick knacks. The tripod design makes it a total eye-catcher. Best of all, it’s 29 percent off, and if you clip the coupon, you get an extra 10 percent discount.

Crosley Media Stand

Urban Outfitters offers furniture we could only dream of having in our own living space, but this MCM-inspired vinyl stand catches our attention the most. Put your turntable on top and your records out of sight inside of the cabinet. There are even built in metal brackets to keep them organized.

JIASTING Mid-Century Retro Modern Accent Chair

To match with your other button-accented seating, add this retro modern chair to your living room or bedroom. The dark wooden legs and linen fabric are soooo MCM.

Stonebriar Sunburst Wall Mirror

We’re back with more sunburst furniture, but this time, it’s a wall mirror. This chic centerpiece has a metal frame and a gold finish that are guaranteed to earn you loads of compliments. Plus, it’s 32 percent off right now.