Celebrity Mictrotrend: KAIN Label Tees

T-shirts are everywhere this spring, and starlets such as Audrina Patridge and Lauren Conrad from The Hills have been popping up all over the place in KAIN Label tees (also a StyleCaster personal favorite). We don’t know how we survived before discovering the LA based collection. I know, I know, they are just t-shirts, but until you own one and actually experience them, you won’t believe you ever lived without them. They are the softest, most lightweight shirts ever, made of a modal/ silk blend, resulting in a semi-sheer tee that drapes perfectly on your upper body. It’s a season to stock up on basics, so when you do your spring and summer shopping, make sure you head straight for the KAIN Label tees. You will thank us.

Our top picks:

Pocket Tee, Gray

Pocket Tank, White

Crop Top, Gray

