Celebrity Mictrotrend: House of Harlow Black Resin Necklace

We’ve seen Nicole strut about in her favorite House of Harlow Black Resin Necklace while promoting the jewelry line in Canada and Miami, but it seems it’s Kim Kardashian who’s become the latest model for the collection. Kim chose the necklace for a party at the Kentucky Derby and night out at STK in LA.

We can’t wait to see who else pops up in House of Harlow, but in the meantime who do you think wears it best? The necklace is already sold out on shopbop.com, but it’s still availabe at singer22.com! Hurry before they sell out!