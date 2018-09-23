13 Microwave Mug Cakes for the Next Time You Need Dessert Fast

If I’m being honest, I used to be a real food snob. I went to culinary school and cooked in a restaurant for a while, and even before that, I was raised by parents who love food and cooking. My bar is pretty high, and I used to think that in order to be excellent, a dish needed to have the freshest ingredients or a long preparation or a perfect presentation.
Then I settled into adult life, with a full-time job, friends I wanted to spend time with, and hobbies and responsibilities that meant spending the majority of my time outside the kitchen—even as someone who still makes a living cooking and writing about food.
And I realized: If I, a food writer, can’t even get it together to bake a cake or a batch of cookies on a weeknight, the majority of people definitely can’t be bothered with lengthy dessert recipes on the regular.
I’d seen mug cakes on Pinterest, and I’d always dismissed them as kind of lowbrow and, well, weird. To be fair, plenty of them are. It takes a little fussing to write a good mug cake recipe: It needs to be moist but not soggy, springy but not eggy, and fluffy but not overwhelmed by the flavor of baking powder.
But I’ve learned that it’s absolutely possible to make a legitimately tasty in-a-pinch dessert with just a mug and a microwave. Are they as great as something you’d spend an hour (or more) beating and baking? Nah, but they’re still delicious, and most nights you just don’t have that kind of time.
If you’re seriously in need of dessert but don’t have the inclination to bake, here are 13 delicious microwave mug cakes you can turn to again and again.
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Mug Cake
If you love peanut butter as much as I do, you know that the only way to make it better is by adding chocolate.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Kirbie's Cravings.
The Moistest Chocolate Mug Cake
Worried your microwave will make everything spongy and a little bit dry? This cake will convince you otherwise.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Table for Two.
Funfetti Mug Cake
If you think funfetti is just vanilla cake with sprinkles, you're... right! And yet, it is so, so magical.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Kirbie's Cravings.
One-Minute Cinnamon Roll in a Mug
It may take you more than a minute to put this dough together, but it's still pretty simple. And even better: It's totally vegan.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
A Virtual Vegan.
Churro Mug Cake
Think you need to track down a street vendor to get your churro fix? Nope, you can satisfy that craving with just a mug and a microwave.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Bigger Bolder Baking.
10-Minute Microwave Cheesecake
This may be the most time-consuming dessert on the list, but it's about a zillion times less complicated than making an actual cheesecake. Plus, no weird springform pan required.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Kirbie's Cravings.
Apple Cinnamon Mug Cake
Want a quick cake that could probably pass as breakfast? This is the microwave mug cake for you.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
The Hungr Hedgehog.
Eggless Blueberry Mug Cake
What's really the difference between a cupcake and a muffin, anyway? Frosting? Regardless, this breakfast-inspired mug cake is fruity, satisfying and subtly sweet.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
My Food Story.
Pumpkin Mug Cake
'Tis certainly the season for pumpkin, spice and everything nice. Here's a quick (and totally decadent) way to celebrate fall.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
The Gunny Sack.
Snickerdoodle Mug Cake
Snickerdoodles are so much more than just sugar cookies with cinnamon on top, amirite? (They might not technically be, but the flavor profile is just incredible.)
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Five Heart Home.
4-Ingredient Molten Nutella Lava Cake
Photo:
Kirbie's Cravings.
Triple Coconut Mug Cake
Dare I say that this is a cut above all other mug cakes? Get fancy if the frosting if you want, but it certainly isn't required.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Kirbie's Cravings.
Caramel Apple Mug Cake
If pumpkin isn't your favorite thing about fall, this caramel-apple combination is here to win your unwavering loyalty.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Foxes Love Lemons.