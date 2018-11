There were so many starlets sporting straw hats in the past week that we had to create a second part to the original Celebrity Microtrend: Straw Fedoras we published last week. Today in celebrity fedora wearers we bring you Ashley Olsen hurrying through JFK airport, Drew Barrymore sipping some iced tea in Palm Springs, and Cameron Diaz out and about in New York.

Go and get yourself a fedora- it’s a perfect accessory to greet the gorgeous weather (and protect you from the sun)!