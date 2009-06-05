Celebrity MicroTrend: Statement Necklaces

Fashion forward celebs are jumping on this latest accessory trend and piling on chunky necklaces – the bigger and bolder the better. The statement necklace has become a sign of particularly stylish celebrities, who are above the trends. Jessica Biel, Kristen Bell and Sandra Bullock are just three of the latest celebs to rock statement necklaces all in the past week.

Jessica Biel loved the Tom Binns necklace she wore on the David Letterman show Wednesday night so much that she wore it again the next day while out shopping in NYC, proving this trend works on the red carpet and on a day-to-day basis. Kristen Bell wore her chunky House of Lavande necklace to The Hangover premiere earlier this week and paired it with a ladylike lace Brian Reyes dress. While Jessica and Kristen chose one single piece as their statement necklace, Sandra Bullock piled on several different necklaces to create one jaw dropping chunky look for The Proposal premiere.

So try this Topshop Gold Beaded Multirow Necklace or just throw on every necklace in your jewelry box to get the same look.