Celebrity Microtrend: Rihanna in Balmain

As displayed by her recent acquisitions from Balmain’s spring collection, it looks like the pop princess has been making some serious retail investments these days. Rihanna must be a fan of designer Christophe Decarnin’s collection for the 64-year-old French label because she was photographed wearing this $7,045 black leather military jacket, a white leather jacket with a studded label, and a lace top with exaggerated shoulders all within about a week’s time. She was also seen strutting around town in those jewel encrusted sandals that we just can’t seem to escape.

The lace top is still available on net-a-porter for just $2,320, but both the black military and white leather jacket are sold out. Sorry, StyleCasters.