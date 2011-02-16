Celebrity Microtrend: Katy, Erin, Katrina, and Samantha in WALTER

It’s looks like contemporary label WALTER’s following among the pretty young things is really picking up speed. In the past two weeks alone, Katy Perry, Katrina Bowden, and The City’s Erin Lucas and Samantha Swetra were all spotted in colorful digs from the brand’s spring collection. At the Persol Incognito Launch at The Whitney Museum last Tuesday, Erin paired a bold floral dress with a leather jacket while Samantha went a bit more subtle in a pastel printed skirt. Katy and Katrina both wore the same floral print — to separate events, of course — except Katy opted for a dress and Katrina played it safe with a blazer.

