Celebrity Microtrend: Jumpsuits

Jumpsuits are one of those things that most people think that they can’t wear, but once you try one on, you will be delighted at how flattering they actually are. Seriously. They came in all shapes and sizes, ranging from floor length, to shorts, to harem pants, to even ones that come up to your knees. Then once you have desired length covered, there is strapless, spaghetti strap, halter, short-sleeved, dolman, cowlneck, and collared styles to choose from– so basically what I’m saying is that there is a jumpsuit for everyone.

Pictured above are Whitney Port, Eva Longoria, and Kate Bosworth, three ladies all photographed quite often, all with very different styles, all wearing jumpsuits. The City star chose <a href=" http://www.dvf.com/dvf/browse/productDetailWithPicker.jsp?productId=S8039524P9&categoryId=PANTS” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>Diane von Furstenberg’s Carolette Jumper in Snowdrop (a cowl neck gold style) for The Doe Fund’s Celebrity DJ Series last Thursday night, while Eva wore a nude colored strapless jumpsuit upon her arrival to Cannes last week. Fashion darling Kate was photographed recently wearing a 3.1 Phillip Lim linen jumpsuit while out and about with her boyfriend James Rousseau.

Here are a few of StyleCaster’s top picks for jumpsuits this season:

Stella McCartney Black Tuxedo Jumpsuit

AKA New York Black Long Pant Jumper

Current/Elliott Denim Strapless Balloon Jumper

Come on, take the plunge, go get a jumpsuit.