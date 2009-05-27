Celebrity Microtrend: Jumpsuits Part II

Today in celebrity mictrotrends we bring you a whole new crop of celebrities wearing one of our favorite summer trends, the jumpsuit.

We are so obsessed with these practical, all-in-one outfits that when we came across pictures of Kourtney Kardashian, Lindsay Lohan, and Blake Lively all wearing jumpsuits in the past week we just had to write about it again.

Kourtney wore a strapless orange romper to the opening of her Dash boutique in Miami last week, Lindsay opted for a floor length LIFEwithBIRD jumpsuit with Stella McCartney heels while out and about in LA, and Blake Lively picked a plunging ADAM jumper in a shocking pool blue for the CW Upfronts last week in New York City.

All three starlets look great, but my only gripe is that Blake, much like her Gossip Girl alter ego Serena van der Woodsen, fails to leave anything to the imagination. If you’re wearing something so short, it’s not a good look to have the girls out for the world to see- you must pick only one body part to expose at a time.