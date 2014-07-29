Because of Course: Microsoft May Be Launching a Selfie Phone

Remember the days when it was a big deal to have a cell phone, followed by it being an even bigger deal to have a cell phone with your email on it? Well times have changed, and these days the expectation is that your phone functions essentially like a SLR camera for—what else?—those all important selfies. Since selfies are basically taking over the world (whether you like it or not) it makes sense that smartphone manufacturers would look to capitalize, which is exactly what Microsoft is reportedly aiming to do.

First reported by The Verge, Microsoft is rumored to be in the late stages of launching two new Windows Phone 8.1 devices, both revealed by the brand’s devices chief Stephen Elop during an internal company meeting this week. One of the phones was described as being a “selfie phone” during the presentation. The phone, which Microsoft is reportedly using the codename “Superman” to describe, includes a handset with a 5-megapixel forward-facing camera and 4.7-inch display.

A phone that makes taking selfies easier thanks to a forward facing camera? Kendall and Kylie, we’re pretty sure you need this, stat.

Microsoft is expected to announce the phone in August, and no word yet on when the phone will hit shelves.