Middle Finger Emojis Are Coming—But There’s a Catch

There’s big news this afternoon for emoji fans–and no, it’s not just that you can buy a mother’s day card written in emoji. In fact, it’s better: The middle finger emoji you’ve wished for is actually happening.

Emojipedia Blog announced that the long-awaited finger emoji is coming in mid-2015, but there’s a catch–it’s only available to those who download Microsoft’s Windows 10 on their phones and computers.

There’s still no movement from Apple on their own version of the middle finger, and CNBC confirms that yes, Microsoft is the first company to finally bring the world this much-needed emoji option.

So #teamapple, you know what you’ve gotta do: Make the move to Microsoft ASAP.