I Found 7 Trendy Micro-Mini Skirts You Can Safely Wear This Season

If you’ve walked past a newsstand, scrolled through Instagram or landed on fashion TikTok, you’ll know that the micro mini skirt is the can’t-miss trend of the season. This tiny trend has caught on in big ways since making headlines during September 2021 Fashion Week, and impossibly small strips of denim, khaki and pleated fabrics are the latest Y2K fever dream to experience a sartorial revival. It’s as if low-rise denim and schoolgirl skirts joined forces to create a powerful hybrid—and the fashion industry is no match for its power.

The micro-mini first reappeared in Miu Miu’s S/S 2022 collection. Models took to the runway in cropped white button-downs and navy sweaters paired with mini skirts that were barely wider than the belts that kept them up. Since then, the Miu Miu look has become its own form of celebrity. It was worn by Nicole Kidman for Vanity Fair, Paloma Elsesser for I-D and Zendaya for Interview Magazine.

At this point it would be easier to list the celebs that haven’t worn a Miu Miu micro-mini. Hailey Bieber, Hunter Schafer, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kiernan Shipka are just another handful of stars that have been spotted in the look recently.

Other designers like Diesel and Dion Lee have taken notice of the micro-mini’s popularity, and debuted their own versions at the more recent Fall/Winter 2022 fashion week shows. The micro-mini’s success was reinforced with tweed and leather versions—the skirts may be little, but the impact is huge.

If you’re like me, you may be curious about trying the micro mini for yourself. The only question is, how? Realistically, I have a difficult time imagining myself comfortably walking down the street in a micro-mini. Unlike most of the celebrities mentioned above, I have considerable ass(ets) to cover in a mini skirt—adding “micro” seems out of the question!

On the contrary, I do love the laid-back “It girl” look of the micro-mini and simply can’t pass up a fashion trend. My solution? To scour the internet for wearable micro-mini skirt options.

The skirts I found are short—very short. And if they aren’t short enough for micro-mini status, it’s nothing a pair of fabric scissors can’t fix! Like a dramatic haircut, I plan on starting on the longer side of minis and gradually losing inches until the final look is perfect.

I’m anticipating an influx of true micro-minis to hit Zara’s site any day now, but in the meantime, here are the best options the internet has to offer.

Belted Micro Denim Mini

This denim micro-mini has the belted effect of the Miu Miu skirt at a considerably lower price. The hem is just long enough to avoid any wardrobe malfunctions.

Micro Mini Skirt

The tangy lime color of this micro-mini skirt by Miaou literally makes my mouth water. It would look incredible against the backdrop of a tropical vacation—but if you don’t have any trips planned, you can also snag it in black.

Mini All The Way Skirt

This black mini skirt will go with every single thing in your closet. Pair it will platform heels for a night out, or tights and boots for a more everyday feel.

Printed Denim Skirt

The barely-there paisley on this denim mini adds subtle flair to the micro-mini trend. The side slit is a delightful bonus.

Light Wash Destructed Denim Skirt

This plus-size option has all the necessary micro-mini elements, but with a high-waisted silhouette for those that just can’t get into low-rise. I see you and I don’t blame you!

Jacquard Mini Skirt

This floral take on the micro-mini is perfect for spring. Mix it with another print to play into maximalist fashion, or keep it simple with a white blouse.

Pleated Raw Seam Mini Skirt

This raw hem mini skirt has belt loops so you can add your own flair with a fun belt. A gemstone or Western-style buckle will totally transform the vibe of your outfit.