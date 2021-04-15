These Pint-Sized Micro Bags Couldn’t Be Cuter If They Tried

Scroll To See More Images

Large handbags can certainly be practical, but let’s face it — not only are they bulky, but you always end up toting around so much more “essentials” than you could ever need. If you’re looking to lighten up your handbag collection with some on-trend options, micro bags are the key accessory you need in your lineup. Sure, they might not fit everything you need for a day at the office or weekend errands, but they’re perfect for nights out, brief outings, and other occasions when you just need to have a few of the basics on hand — your phone, cash, credit cards, the keys, ID, and maybe even a lip balm or two.

Yes, you may have to ditch your full-sized wallet to rock one of these pint-sized handbags, but in reality, do you really need to have your checkbook and used-up gift cards with you? We didn’t think so.

Besides, anyone who’s ever considered themselves a big bag person (raising my hand), knows that the oversized totes and duffels aren’t the best for your back or your posture. Imagine feeling weightless with a tiny tote and not forcing your bag to compete with the rest of your chic outfit. For reference, bag is considered a micro bag when it’s about the same size as your phone or smaller. Many of the current micro bag styles have a retro ’90s appeal, while others come in modern prints, patterns, and textures. There’s a miniature bag for everyone out there. Scroll through below to check out some of our current favorites.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. Yikoee Micro Bag This miniature handbag is designed with a faux animal-look finish for a dash of texture. The faux leather bag is also designed with a secure zipper closure and a small slip pocket inside for keys and other essentials. Yikoee Micro Bag $16.99 buy it

2. Theops Faux Leather Mini Bag This premium vegan leather handbag features a stylish envelope shape, gold chain strap, and durable polyester lining. The micro bags dimensions are 8 x 5.7 by 2.05 inches. Theops Faux Leather Mini Bag $19.86 buy it

3. Ayliss Small Crossbody Handbag This chic, multipurpose handbag is slightly more roomy than our other selections, so it’s a great choice for someone who needs a little extra space. It also includes a matching coin purse as well. Ayliss Small Crossbody Handbag $28.99 buy it

4. Jessica McClintock Gwen Mesh Bag Designed with a chic magnetic closure and comfortable shoulder strap, this unique micro bag is the perfect blend of fashion and function. It’s also large enough to hold all of your items, including your phone, keys, and a small beauty items. Jessica McClintock Gwen Mesh Bag $46.00 buy it