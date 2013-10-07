Every few seasons, we see an influx of of stylish girls who just love stepping out in clothing emblazoned with retro animated characters. We’ve seen it with Phillip Lim‘s superhero collection, Givenchy’s current Bambi items, and Marc Jacobs‘ Spring 2013 Mickey Mouse collection, which produced that $995 cropped sweatshirt featuring the little guy seen on everyone from Miley Cyrus to new Lucky EIC Eva Chen (and, at nearly $1,000, sold out everywhere.)

Jacobs has long made his affinity for the classic character known (he memorably took his final bow at the end of his Spring 2007 show wearing a basic vintage Mickey tee), but unlike Riccardo Tisci‘s recent Bambi push, we’ve seen stylish ladies wearing Mickey T-shirts and sweatshirts for years, both in the street and in entertainment (who could forget Carrie Bradshaw’s yellow Mickey tee in the “he’s just not that into you” episode of “Sex and the City?”)

So, how can you wear the Mickey Mouse fashion trend without looking like you were forced to spend a week in the Magic Kingdom or Epcot? For one thing, keep it vintage. Meaning: Don’t walk into your local Disney store and buy something that’s brand-new. Instead, troll sites like Etsy, eBay, Bib & Tuck, and Poshmark for cool old-school styles.

In terms of styling tips, check out the gallery above to see how fashion stars wear Mickey Mouse tops, then head over to 7 vintage styles to buy now, hand-picked by us!

