Wait, What? J.Crew CEO Mickey Drexler Will Be On ‘Breaking Bad’

Just another perk of being the head honcho of one of America’s most beloved brands: J.Crew CEO Mickey Drexler—who recently admitted the label’s styling has “strayed too far from the classics“—will appear on an episode of AMC’s hit show “Breaking Bad” this Sunday at 9 p.m. Why? Because he’s a fan.

According to Page Six, the fashion mogul, who was behind Gap’s rise to prominence during the 1990s, had a sit-down with Sony Television executives this summer and professed his love for the series. After Drexler appropriately demonstrated his knowledge and passion, the producers told him it was essential that he make a cameo.

However, Drexler won’t be playing himself on the show, which centers around a chemistry teacher who becomes a crystal meth dealer after being diagnosed with cancer. Instead, he’ll try his hand at acting and portray a customer at the car wash owned by protagonist Walter White, played by “Malcolm in the Middle” alum Bryan Cranston.

In case you were wondering, Drexler won’t be clad in J. Crew clothes. Instead, he’ll be appearing in an average-joe costume that includes a sweatshirt and “ill-fitting jeans.”

