Mickey Boardman’s Night At The SoHo Grand: Party Snaps

Susie G
by
Paper Magazine’s Mickey Boardman along with pals Matt Kays and Kevin Crawford hosted the launch of Go Go Dancer Vic Banker’s new jewelry line Rock Victorious at (what is becoming this gal’s new favorite after-hours spot) the Club Room at the amazing Soho Grand Hotel in Downtown New York City. Guests included various New York darlings such as People’s Revolution’s own Stefanie Skinner and Steven Kaczmarek as well as graphic-artist-slash-fashion-blogger Lacee Swan.

To find out why you need to spend your Tuesday evenings at the Soho Grand, click through the photo gallery to solve the mystery!

Susie G is the blogger behind street style blog CLICK/CLASH. To contact her, please send her an email at djsusieg [at] gmail [dot] com. Don’t forget to follow Susie G on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CLICKCLASH.

Matt Kays from Showroom Seven/Seventh House PR

Mr. Mickey with one of many hunks at the party

Graphic artist Lacee Swan and friends taking a dance break

People's Revolution's Steven Kaczmarek

People's Revolution's Steven Kaczmarek and Stefanie Skinner

