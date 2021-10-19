What Is Michelle Young’s Net Worth? How Much She Makes as the Bachelorette May Shock You

As the season 18 Bachelorette, there’s a lot of interest in Michelle Young’s net worth and how much she makes as the lead of The Bachelorette.

Michelle, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was a contestant on The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James, where she was the runner-up. Michelle was confirmed as the season 18 Bachelorette during the season 25 “After the Final Rose” special, where guest host Emmanuel Acho announced Michelle and Katie Thurston, who was eliminated in 10th place on Matt’s Bachelor season, as the next Bachelorettes. Katie, who was the season 17 Bachelorette, aired her season from June to August 2021. Michelle’s season will air from October to December 2021.

In an interview Entertainment Tonight in October 2021, Michelle explained that she wanted to find a love like her parents’ on The Bachelorette. “Growing up just with my parents, seeing how they treated each other through stressful times, I mean life is not always easy but the fact that they have been married for so long and they still laugh so hard? I am not going to settle for anything less,” she said. “That is what I am going to look for.” She continued. “Finding a relationship where it is not going to fade out. You can’t predict everything that is going to happen to you in your relationship but knowing that I have a person that is going to stick it out and has that same mindset is incredibly important.”

So how much is Michelle Young’s net worth and what is her salary as the season 18 Bachelorette? Read on ahead for what Michelle is estimated to make as a teacher in Minnesota and how it compares to her Bachelorette salary.

Who is Michelle Young?

Let’s start with the basics: Michelle Young is The Bachelorette 2021 for season 18. Michelle, a 27-year-old from Edina, Minnesota, was a contestant on The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James, where she was the runner-up. During the season 25 “After the Final Rose” special, Michelle and Katie Thurston, who was eliminated in 10th place on Matt’s Bachelor season, were announced as the next Bachelorettes. Katie, who was the season 17 Bachelorette, aired her season from June to August 2021. Michelle’s season will air from October to December 2021.

In her Bachelor bio, Michelle describes herself as an “over-worker” and described her “dream man” as confident but not cocky.” “Admittedly, she is an over-worker and says she is here because she is ready to find love and a man with whom to start a family,” Michelle’s Bachelor bio reads. “As a partner, she describes herself as loyal, compassionate and supportive, and shows love through acts of service. Her dream man is confident but not cocky and will look at her as his equal in all things.”

Her bio continues, “When Michelle’s not working, she loves to spend time with friends hiking and wine tasting. She is very adventurous in life and in appetite; she says that all of her favorite restaurants are local food trucks. Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the superman to her superwoman and says that, together, she hopes that she and Matt can fall in love and change the world.” For her fun facts, Michelle lists the following: – Michelle is a catch-phrase queen. – Michelle loves to go ice cream taste testing. – Michelle is not into hot tub dates because they are too cliché.

What is Michelle Young’s job?

What is Michelle Young’s job? During Matt’s Bachelor season, Michelle listed her job as a “teacher.” She works as a fifth grade teacher at Normandale Hills Elementary School in Bloomington, Minnesota. According to Glassdoor, the average salary for a public school teacher in Minnesota is $48,821 per year. Glassdoor also reports that salaries range from $32,000 on the low end to $74,000 on the high end.

According to Reality Steve, Michelle was the first choice to be the season 17 Bachelorette but because of her job as a fifth grade teacher, she didn’t want to leave her students during the school year like she did on Matt’s Bachelor season, so ABC postponed filming for her until the summer when school is out. While Michelle was still in school, Katie filmed her Bachelorette season, which is why there were two Bachelorettes in 2021.

Before she became a teacher, Michelle was a Division 1 college basketball player and played Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, from 2011 to 2015. According to PJ Star, Michelle was an all-state high school basketball champion in Woodbury, Minnesota. In her senior year of college from 2014 to 2015, Michelle averaged 12 points and 2.1 steals per game. She finished her basketball career with 1,062 points. While in college, Michelle also served on the Bradley Student-Athlete Advisory Council and its Ethnic Diversity Athletics Committee.

How much did Michelle Young make on The Bachelor?

How much did Michelle make on The Bachelor? The answer is nothing. Like other contestants on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Michelle made zero dollars as a contestant on Matt’s Bachelor season. Along with no paycheck, contestants have to pay for their styling themselves (those rose ceremony suits and dresses aren’t cheap!), which is why many contestants walk away from their time on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette with serious debt. “I know that there are women in the past who cashed out their 401(k)s for the show,” Tv blogger Dana Weiss told Mic in 2016. “Some have gone into serious credit card debt.” This isn’t to mention Bachelor or Bachelorette contestants quit their job to appear on the reality TV series.

How much did Michelle Young make on The Bachelorette?

So…how much did Michelle Young make as the Bachelorette? It’s unclear what Michelle’s exact Bachelorette salary was, but we can assume that she made around $100,000 for about two months’ worth of filming. According to Reality Steve, the current standard rate for Bachelors and Bachelorettes is $100,000. That said, there have been recent Bachelors and Bachelorettes who have made more or less, depending on how good their negotiations skills are.

For example, season 8 Bachelorette Emily Maynard made a reported $250,000 as the Bachelorette in 2012 thanks to negotiations. “The producers have completely changed the format this season in order to meet Emily’s demands,” a source told In Touch at the time.

What is Michelle Young’s net worth?

So how much is Michelle Young’s net worth? It’s unclear what Michelle’s net worth is exactly, but if we combine her teacher salary and what she makes as the Bachelorette, her worth should be around at least $148,000 However, with more than 500,000 Instagram followers at the time of her Bachelorette premiere, Michelle’s net worth is only expected to go up thanks to the many sponsorships she’s expected to field.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. Here’s how to watch it for free.

To get more of an inside scoop, check out Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, for a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don’t want fans to know. It’s a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.