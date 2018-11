Michelle Williams will appear on the cover of USVogue’s October issue, styled as Marilyn Monroe. The shoot is a precursor to William’s upcoming film, My Week With Marilyn, where she portrays the iconic star. Shot by Annie Leibovitz and featuring designs by Donna Karan, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren and J. Crew, this photo spread is a bombshell all on its own. Click through the slideshow to view some images from the shoot.

Photos courtesy of Fashion Gone Rogue.