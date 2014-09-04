Michelle Williams Looks Impossibly Chic in New Louis Vuitton Ads

Louis Vuitton released its newest crop of ads and—for the third season running—they star actress Michelle Williams who looks predictably gorgeous and very, very chic.

The campaign—the first for Vuitton’s new creative director Nicolas Ghesquière—features the 33-year-old toting the brand’s ultra-luxe Capucine and Lockit bags in soft new shades while wearing a slightly retro A-line dress and white turtleneck, a look plucked from the French label’s runway show last March. Williams also sports a bleach-blonde crop and dark brows—both super of-the-moment, beauty-wise.

As usual, the campaign was shot by iconic fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh, and—given the pared-down backdrop—the photos take on a distinctly intimate feel, simply highlighting the bags the clothes, and Michelle.

Take a look at a few photos from the campaign below, and keep an eye out for them in October issues.



