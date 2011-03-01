Michelle Williams and Natalie Portman Get Into a Smackdown

Oh, art and commerce, so inextricably linked. Francesco Vezzoli conceived a faux fragrance, entitled GREED, for MOCA, and did all of the marketing that goes along with a new launch. The art project includes a perfume bottle featuring Vezzoli in drag, photographed by Francesco Scavullo, and a commercial done in the vein of traditional fragrance fare only way more dramatic.

The 60 second piece, directed by Academy Award-winner, Roman Polanski, stars thespians having a very good year, Natalie Portman and Michelle Williams. The two girls subtly and then overtly go at it over a bottle of perfume. It’s definitely tongue in cheek and pretty funny though no one breaks character. It also makes you wonder why fragrance commercials take themselves so very seriously.

The artist gifted GREED, a Fragrance by Francesco Vezzoli (2009) to MOCA.

GREED, A New Fragrance by Francesco Vezzoli from MOCA on Vimeo.