Michelle Williams Is The New Face Of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton has just released the campaign images for its Fall/Winter 2013 collection of W and Capucines handbags, and there’s a somewhat surprising face posing with them: actress Michelle Williams.

Chosen for her “independent spirit,” according to a release from the brand, Williams is shot by photographer Peter Lindbergh. “[Michelle Williams has] defined herself by her outstanding talent, her passion for her craft, and her choice of daring and challenging roles,” the statement reads.

This isn’t the first time Williams has put on her modeling hat. She also posed in front of the lens for Boy. by Band of Outsiders‘ Spring 2012 collection, a decidedly less high-fashion and more hipster-chic brand and subsequent shoot.

We think Michelle looks just gorgeous in the new campaign images. Check them out above and below and tell us what you think!