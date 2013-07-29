Video: Behind The Scenes of Michelle Williams’ Shoot For Louis Vuitton

When we first saw Michelle Williams as the latest face of Louis Vuitton last week, we were totally in awe. Not only does the Oscar-nominated actress look amazing, but she seems totally at home modeling for such a high-end brand. Now, the iconic French label has given us a sneak peek behind the lens of her photo shoot.

In the above video, we see Michelle rocking a number of looks (all from Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2013 collection) that didn’t make the final cut of the campaign, like a sleek structured blazer and an oversized sweater. All her outfits embody Parisian chic (no surprise there), and Williams also discusses a bit about her artistic process as an actor.

“It’s like falling in love,” she says. “I fall in love with characters. It’s like falling in love in your life, you can’t help it or control it, you don’t listen to what other people say. You just follow your heart.”

Check out the clip above!

