Michelle Williams Doesn’t Take Any Fashion Tips From Marilyn

Dawson Leary, eat your heart out; Jen Lindley‘s all grown up.

Michelle Williams made her beauty mark on Manhattan last night, at the screening for My Week with Marilyn. The film, in which Williams stars alongsideDominic Cooper, Judi Dench, Kenneth Branagh and ZoWanamaker, is a charming Almost Famous-esque recap of a gopher’s week on the set of the 1957 hit, The Prince and the Showgirl.

Elegantly strolling into the Paris Theatre, Williams was a demure damsel in her dainty Erdem dress and Forevermark diamonds (After all, diamonds are a girl’s best friend. Marilyn herself says so!).

And though Williams told us that she recognizes her iconic character’s style was “indescribable,” her ’50s style frock was no indication of her staying in character for the long haul. “I always just return to myself,” said Dawson’s darling turned turned indie chick/cool Brooklyn mom.

Nevertheless, if Dawson were still with us today (and how we wish he were), he’d be all “Joey Potter who?”

Not sure if you want to sit still for two hours to watch this flick? Check out the adorably freckle-faced Eddie Redmayne in this trailer and decide for yourself!