Wait, What?! Michelle Williams Says Destiny’s Child Won’t Be Reuniting at Super Bowl

Despite numerous—and supposedly confirmed—reports that the ladies of Destiny’s Child would be reuniting for a performance at the Super Bowl halftime show (which the legendary R&B girl band’s lead singer Beyoncé is headlining), band member Michelle Williams says it’s not true.

“I’m going to be in the musical Fela!,” she told WRUG Media. “I hate to disappoint the people and tell them that it’s not true. I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry. But we did record a song with each other before the holidays.”

Okay, so Williams may be a cast member of the national tour of Fela!, but according to the show’s website, Williams will not be appearing in shows from January 31 to February 3 (the latter being the Super Bowl date). Also, the show is produced by some heavy hitters, including Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Shawn Carter. Yes, Shawn Carter as in Jay-Z … as in Beyoncé’s husband.

Clearly, we’re not sure what’s going on here, but it seems odd that there were so many news outlets that confirmed the reunion, and not one person denied it until now. Also, Beyoncé’s Super Bowl set list just leaked and it includes numerous Destiny’s Child hits, including “Bills, Bills, Bills” and “Survivor.”

We’re baffled as to Williams’ announcement—but what do you think? Will the gang reunite during the halftime show?