Michelle Williams + 5 Who Beat The Where Are They Now Curse

Michelle Williams graces next months February issue of Marie Claire, looking effortlessly beautiful, as always. Although the actress has been doing her thing on screen for nearly two decades, it wasn’t until fairly recently that she began to garner such levels of high critical acclaim.
Call it the curse of the teen drama, but the majority of the kids we used to watch on TGIF growing up aren’t usually the same ones taking home that Oscar. I mean does anyone really know what the cast of Step By Step or Boy Meets World is up to these days? But, there were a select few actors and actresses who made it out of the 90s unscathed, and have gone on to become serious Hollywood heavy hitters.
Click through to see the humble (and sometimes really cheesy) beginnings of these now A-listers.
The girl is a star! From Brokeback Mountain to her latest, Blue Valentine, Williams has come a long way since her days playing Jen Lindley on Dawson's Creek. We'll have to wait until Sunday to see if she'll take home the Golden Globe win for her role along side hottie Ryan Gosling in Blue Valentine. Win or lose, I smell Oscar gold somewhere in her future!
Another Dawson's Creek alum, Katie Holmes is definitely not innocent Joey Potter anymore. Not only is she married to one of the biggest superstars in the world, but she also has earned the respect she deserves as a bona fide actress. Yes, there was a time there when she got a little sidetracked between promoting her relationship and the Scientology. But judging from her recent career moves, Holmes still has a very bright and successful future ahead of her.
Freaks and Geeks easily makes my list of all-time favorite shows. It was definitely met with some not-stellar critical reviews, but almost every single star of the short-lived show is laughing all the way to the bank. And hopefully James Franco will be laughing all the way to this year's Academy Awards for his stellar role in 127 Hours.
She may have played a shallow ditz on That 70s Show, but when it comes to picking great roles, Mila Kunis is anything but clueless. After her role in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, it would've been easy to write her off as one of those big-screen stars who only star in mindless, though lucrative, comedies. But after seeing her gritty performance in Black Swan, it's clear that Kunis is an actor with depth and versatility.
My So Called Life is one of the best things to ever come out of the 90s. And not just because I had a serious crush on Jared Leto pre 30 Seconds to Mars eyeliner phase. Claire Danes was the quintessential 90s girl, but she managed to stretch her teen stint into a lifelong career of successful and thoughtful movie roles.
If you're a Disney junkie like I am, then you loved yourself some Even Stevens back in the day. I applaud Shia LaBeouf not only for establishing himself as a true Hollywood movie star, but also for transforming himself into the hottie he has become. Whoever thought that dorky, curly-haired kid would turn out to be the type of man to make ladies swoon?