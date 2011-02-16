Michelle Trachtenberg Shows Her Casual Style

Just a couple weeks ago, the young actress had an awkward and potentially violent encounter with a drunken Ashlee Simpson-Wentz, but handled the situation with civility and class. Seen here in Beverly Hills, Michelle is still showing good taste with a dressed down look that’s both comfortable and cute.

The other day Michelle was spotted on her way to Kate Somerville, a skin care retailer in California. Flaunting her ability to look casually chic, she was sporting a graphic tee, over-sized cardigan and rolled up jeans. The simplicity of her neutral shoulder bag and the addition of tough-looking gladiators made the perfect laidback look for strolling the streets.