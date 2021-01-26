New ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Michelle Made Matt Swoon—Here’s How Far She Makes It

As one of the five new women on Matt James Bachelor season, fans want to know more Bachelor 2021 spoilers about Michelle Young and if she wins Matt’s final rose after impressing him (and viewers) on her first night.

Michelle is one of five contestants who met Matt, a 29-year-old real estate agent from Raleigh, North Carolina, on the Monday, January 25, episode of The Bachelor season 25. The other women who met Matt on the third episode of his season are Brittany, Catalina, Kim and Ryan. Matt, who is the best friend and roommate of Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, was announced as the season 25 Bachelor in June 2020. Unlike the previous Bachelors, Matt is the first Bachelor since Brad Womack in 2011 to not be a former Bachelorette contestant. (Though he was cast for Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette in 2020, he never made it on the show, as he was chosen as the Bachelor soon after.)

Matt is also the first Black Bachelor in the franchise’s 15-year-plus history. Overall, he’s the third Black lead after season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and season 16 Bachelorette Tayshia Adams. “It’s an honor,” Matt told Good Morning America in June 2020 after he was cast. “I’m just going to lean into myself and how my mom raised me and hopefully when people invite me into their homes on Monday night they’re going to see that I’m not much different from them and they see that diverse love stories are beautiful.”

So what’s what we know about Matt. But what about Michelle? Read on for The Bachelor 2021 spoilers we know about Michelle Young.(Spoiler alert: She’s one to watch. Just trust us.)

Who is Michelle from The Bachelor?

Michelle is a 27-year-old from Edina, Minnesota. In her Bachelor bio, Michelle describes herself as an “over-worker” who is ready to find love and start a family. She also describes her “dream man” as confident but not cocky” and wants someone who will look at her as his equal. “Admittedly, she is an over-worker and says she is here because she is ready to find love and a man with whom to start a family,” Michelle’s Bachelor bio reads. “As a partner, she describes herself as loyal, compassionate and supportive, and shows love through acts of service. Her dream man is confident but not cocky and will look at her as his equal in all things.”

Her bio continues, “When Michelle’s not working, she loves to spend time with friends hiking and wine tasting. She is very adventurous in life and in appetite; she says that all of her favorite restaurants are local food trucks. Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the superman to her superwoman and says that, together, she hopes that she and Matt can fall in love and change the world.”

For her fun facts, Michelle lists the following:

– Michelle is a catch-phrase queen.

– Michelle loves to go ice cream taste testing.

– Michelle is not into hot tub dates because they are too cliché.

What is Michelle’s job?

In her Bachelor bio, Michelle reveals that she use to be a Division 1 basketball player. Michelle played basketball at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois from 2011 to 2015.(Matt also played football for his college, Wake Forest University.) After retiring from basketball, Michelle is now an elementary school teacher, who “focuses on preparing her students to be the next generation of community leaders.” She teaches the fifth grade in Bloomington, Minnesota. Michelle, who is also two years younger than Matt, also wasn’t on Instagram until April 2020, not too long before Matt’s season started filming. So you know she’s in it for the right reasons.

Does Michelle win The Bachelor?

Since she first met Matt, fans have wanted to know if Michelle wins The Bachelor. So does she receive Matt’s final rose? (Spoilers ahead.) Sorry to say it, but Michelle is not Matt’s Bachelor winner, but she does make it very, very far. According to Reality Steve, Matt’s final five are Abigail, Serena P., Bri, Michelle and Rachael. His final five are eliminated in that order, which means that Michelle is Matt’s runner-up and Rachael is his winner. (This also means that Michelle is in the prime place to be the next Bachelorette.) As for Matt and Rachael, Reality Steve reports that they’re still together but he doesn’t know if they’re engaged. (A Bachelor promo does show Matt proposing to someone, so there’s a high chance Rachael could have a ring on it.) For more detailed spoilers about Matt’s winner, click here.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

