Links to Click: Michelle Rodriguez Sunbathes Naked, Drake and Rihanna Romance Rumors, More

Here are some of the day’s buzziest stories from around the Web!

1. No tan lines, no problem! Michelle Rodriguez shared a nude picture of her sunbathing in Thailand. [E! News]

2. Oh la la! Drake and Rihanna continue to fuel romance rumors after their a romantic dinner date in Paris. [Hollywood Life]

3. Short on time? These quick and easy hairstyles are hassle-free and super flattering. [Daily Makeover]

4. LOL! See how Justin Timberlake reacts to a fan flipping him off at his concert. [Buzz Feed]

5. It’s so 2014! Jenna Caine talks about what it is like to be on the receiving end of an Instagram proposal. [The Cut]

6. What does your fragrance say about you? Finding a scent that reflects your personality can be practically impossible. This guide makes finding your signature scent a cinch. [Beauty High]

7. Well that sounds about right. According to this study, a majority of women spend at least an hour a day in front of the mirror. [Huffington Post]

8. NYC, LA, and everywhere in between! These are the 12 best burgers in America. [The Vivant]